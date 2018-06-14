S&P confirms ratings of private Uzbek bank

14 June 2018 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings confirmed the long-term and short-term credit ratings of the issuer of the Uzbek Orient Finance PJSCB at the level of “B-/B” with the “stable” forecast on June 13, 2018, S&P Global Ratings stated in its press release.

“Confirmation of the ratings reflects our view that there is a slight decrease in the risk of negative intervention on the part of the regulator, as the Orient Finance PJSCB has improved the capital adequacy ratio and stabilized the open currency position in accordance with the regulator's requirements,” the agency noted.

The increase in indicators is due to the fact that the bank has reflected in its financial statements the entire amount of revenue for 2017 in the “regulatory capital” article. In addition, the rate of the national currency (Uzbek soum) has gradually grown since February 2018, which contributed to a certain reduction in the divergence of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency. This discrepancy was due to a sharp depreciation of the national currency (by 48 percent) on September 5, 2017, when the government decided to liberalize the exchange rate.

“The stable outlook on the bank's ratings reflects our expectations that, despite the limited market share, the volatility of the resource base and the difficult operating environment, Orient Finance will maintain key customers and high profitability in the next 12 months,” S&P Global Ratings noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 22:16
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 21:54
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Uzbek-S.Korean company announces tender on supply of gaskets, pneumatic valves
Tenders 13 June 17:10
Uzbekistan to introduce e-payment in passenger transport
ICT 13 June 12:53
Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op
Tajikistan 13 June 12:42
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for cold room equipment
Tenders 13 June 12:15
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan
Kyrgyzstan 13 June 11:14
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 13 June 11:09
Belarus to participate in creation of agricultural complexes in Uzbekistan
Economy news 12 June 18:47
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of spare parts
Tenders 12 June 18:45
Uzbekistan to create own pomegranate brand, begin cultivating seedless varieties
Economy news 12 June 16:57
Uzbek president calls for storing more agricultural products
Economy news 12 June 15:51
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12 June 12:55
Uzbekistan produces less oil, more gasoline
Oil&Gas 12 June 12:32
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 12:10
Uzbekistan significantly increases car production
Economy news 12 June 10:20
Uzbek-S. Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 11 June 22:46