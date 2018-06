Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has reduced the interest rate from 11 to 10 percent, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said at a press conference on June 14.

The CBA also decided to reduce the cap of the interest rate collar from 14 to 12 percent. The floor of the interest rate collar was maintained at 8 percent.

