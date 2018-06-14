Azerbaijan exports large batch of cables to Tajikistan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Sumgayit Technology Park (STP) has delivered a large batch of cables to Tajikistan, STP told Trend June 14.

The products were delivered as part of the reconstruction work in the Roghun hydroelectric power station.

The company shipped two types of cables: control cables and low voltage cables (up to 1 kV).

Earlier, STP delivered the first batch of power cables in Tajikistan according to the agreement with "Tajikgidroenergoproekt" JSC on the reconstruction of the "Ravshan" substation.

Currently, the high-voltage cables, designed for 220 kW, 330 kW and 500 kW are manufactured at the facilities of STP. The Technopark is the largest enterprise implementing new infrastructure projects in the power industry of Azerbaijan.

STP produces electric power and mechanical engineering products based on modern technologies, in particular, it has launched production of a wide range of different types of cables, transformers, high-voltage equipment, hydraulic turbines, water pumps, electric motors, pipes, and technical gases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news