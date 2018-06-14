Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks another possible manat devaluation (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:30)

Presently, there are no fundamental reasons for the devaluation of the Azerbaijani manat, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference in Baku June 14.

“Presently, the average annual oil price is $70, which is 30 percent more than in the same period of 2017,” he said.

"High oil prices led to the growth of the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves and CBA foreign exchange reserves, which resulted in growth of strategic currency reserves by $2.1 billion,” Rustamov added.

“The growth of foreign exchange reserves in the domestic market shows that the supply in the market exceeds demand,” he said. “It is necessary to pay attention to this balance. The national currency rate is not always the target indicator for the CBA. Our main goal is inflation and the impact of the exchange rate on it."

In 2015-2016 as a result of two devaluations, the exchange rate of manat decreased more than twofold, compared to the US dollar. In 2017, the exchange rate of manat increased by four percent compared to the exchange rate of dollar through the monetary policy pursued by the CBA.

The exchange rate of manat increased by 0.01 percent compared to the exchange rate of dollar in January-March 2018.

