Gold price up in Azerbaijan

14 June 2018 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 7.6415 manats to 2,209.082 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 13.

The cost of silver increased by 0.3063 manats to 28.9073 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 8.585 manats to 1,531.173 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 16.4475 manats to 1,720.5275 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 14, 2018

June 13, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,209.082

2,201.4405

Silver

XAG

28.9073

28.601

Platinium

XPT

1,531.173

1,522.588

Palladium

XPD

1,720.5275

1,736.975

