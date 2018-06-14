Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens

14 June 2018 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 17:53
Putin confirms he invites Kim Jong Un to visit Russia
Russia 17:48
SCO University of tourism to be opened in Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:29
Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May
Economy news 17:17
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 16:47
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 15:29
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Putin congratulates Trump on his birthday
Russia 15:04
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia's government proposes to raise retirement age
Russia 14:44
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 13:39
Moscow City Court recognizes ban of Telegram in Russia as legal
Russia 12:35
Seventh Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference to be held in Chelyabinsk
Kyrgyzstan 11:48
White House comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting
US 09:45
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 09:26
In Russia 21st Football World Cup starts
World 01:30
Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA
Politics 13 June 20:29