Cryptocurrency market regulations to be discussed in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A conference dedicated to cryptocurrencies, ICO and blockchain technology will be held on September 27 in Baku.

Known specialists, experts, developers, entrepreneurs, participants of the payment service market and others will take part in the meeting.

The cryptocurrency market regulation will be the main topic of the conference. The participants will also discuss the usage of blockchain technology in business, investment opportunities in innovative technologies and some other topics.

An exhibition is expected to be introduced to the conference participants, showcasing mining equipment, mining-farm components, different software solutions, and blockchain platforms.

Nonetheless the increase in cryptocurrency demand, this particular market is not regulated in Azerbaijan yet.

Yet, the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology research and development center has already been established. The country’s Ministry of taxes has stated earlier on the necessity of income taxation placed on cryptocurrency trade.

