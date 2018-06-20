Azerbaijan and Vietnam sign protocol of Intergovernmental Commission meeting

20 June 2018 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Vietnam have signed the protocol of the second meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation in Baku on June 20.

The document covers cooperation in a number of areas, including trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transport, communications, and high technologies.

The protocol was signed by the Commission's co-chairs - Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam Tran Tuan Anh.

According to the data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover with Vietnam in January-April 2018 amounted to $15.86 million. The export of Azerbaijani products to Vietnam amounted to about $630,000. During the year, the trade turnover between the two countries increased by 65.2 percent.

