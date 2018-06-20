Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices for precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 20, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 42.9505 manats to 2,166.1315 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 14.

The cost of silver decreased by 1.148 manats to 27.7593 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 65.144 manats to 1,466.029 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 68.986 manats to 1,651.5415 manats in the country.

The prices for precious metals remained unchanged in connection with Ramadan holiday and National Salvation Day on June 15, June 18 and June 19.

Precious metals June 20, 2018 June 14, 2018 Gold XAU 2,166.1315 2,209.082 Silver XAG 27.7593 28.9073 Platinium XPT 1,466.029 1,531.173 Palladium XPD 1,651.5415 1,720.5275

