Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector

21 June 2018 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights
Economy news 12:46
Kazakh government plans to increase area of irrigated land
Economy news 12:38
U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting
US 12:38
Oil market overcomes peak instability in 2017 — Rosneft CEO
Oil&Gas 12:27
KazPrime indicator value for June 21
Economy news 10:25
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 07:07
South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia
Russia 04:49
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48
Banking issues remain obstacle to export of Kazakh oil products to Iran (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 20:25
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 19:52
Kazakhstan’s Onisgroup to start export of oil products to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 June 18:55
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Uzbekistan leading among CIS states by money transfers from Russia
Economy news 20 June 17:15
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of transformer substation
Tenders 20 June 16:41
Kazakhstan plans to issue mortgage loans
Economy news 20 June 16:17