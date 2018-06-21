Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 21

21 June 2018 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-five banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 341.32 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $72.250 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 341.18 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $123.800 million.

