Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Russia’s Astrakhan city

22 June 2018 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s trading house will open in Russia’s Astrakhan city next year, according to the official website of the Astrakhan region of Russia.

This issue was discussed in Astrakhan at the regional Council for Tourism under the chairmanship of Governor of the Astrakhan Region Alexander Zhilkin.

During the meeting, Zhilkin stressed that Azerbaijani products will be in great demand not only among residents of Astrakhan, but also among tourists.

The trading house will be located next to the Azerbaijan Business Center, which opened in Astrakhan on Baku Street in May this year. An exhibition of products of 35 Azerbaijani companies has been organized in the business center. However, these goods cannot be purchased for now.

Director of the Azerbaijan Business Center Regina Fayzulayeva noted that documentation for the construction of the trading house is being prepared, adding that sales of products in the trading house will be available both in wholesale and retail.

This is while on June 22, Ukraine’s Kyiv city will host the ceremony of opening a new trading house of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s trading houses are also open in Belarus and Latvia.

