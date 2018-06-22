Prices for gold, silver rise in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 22, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 2.8645 manats to 2,154.6225 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 21.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1318 manats to 27.7474 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 9.911 manats to 1,459.144 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 17.5865 manats to 1,622.48 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 22, 2018 June 21, 2018 Gold XAU 2,154.6225 2,151.758 Silver XAG 27.7474 27.6156 Platinium XPT 1,459.144 1,469.055 Palladium XPD 1,622.48 1,640.0665

