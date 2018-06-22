Prices for gold, silver rise in Azerbaijan

22 June 2018 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 22, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 2.8645 manats to 2,154.6225 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 21.

The cost of silver increased by 0.1318 manats to 27.7474 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 9.911 manats to 1,459.144 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 17.5865 manats to 1,622.48 manats in the country.

Precious metals

June 22, 2018

June 21, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,154.6225

2,151.758

Silver

XAG

27.7474

27.6156

Platinium

XPT

1,459.144

1,469.055

Palladium

XPD

1,622.48

1,640.0665

---

