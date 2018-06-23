Azerbaijani MPs: SOCAR must increase transfers to state budget

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MPs deem unreasonable to provide the country’s state oil company SOCAR with budgetary funds for conducting drilling operations at Umid, Karabakh and Babek fields.

Within the adjusted state budget project for 2018, which has been recently discussed at the meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, 663 million manats are expected to be allocated to SOCAR for the above-mentioned work.

The Azerbaijani MPs also criticized the decision on allocation of subsidies to SOCAR in the amount of 300 million manats to cover the losses accumulated as a result of the resale of imported gas at a lower price to Azerenergy OJSC.

The MPs also touched upon other areas.

MP Ali Masimli stressed that more than five billion manats is allocated for the construction sector, while low expenses are envisaged for the development of human capital and education.

"This can lead to an increase in corruption,” he said. “The loans allocated under the state guarantees should be thoroughly analyzed. Moreover, I think it is illogical that SOCAR will receive 663 million manats from the state budget to increase the authorized capital in connection with the drilling work. SOCAR must increase transfers to the state budget, rather than get financial assistance."

According to the draft amendments to the law "On the State Budget for 2018", the forecasts for revenues and expenditures of the state budget for 2018 are planned to be increased.

According to the draft, state budget revenues are expected to be increased by 1.983 million manats (9.9 percent) to 22.110 million manats, expenditures - by 2.014 million manats (9.6 percent) to 23.061 million manats.

The state budget deficit will reach 951 million manats (an increase of 31 million manats), which will be equal to 1.3 percent of the expected GDP of Azerbaijan in 2018.

The revenues of Azerbaijan’s adjusted consolidated budget for 2018 are forecast at over 28 million manats, which is by 3.98 million manats, or 16.5 percent more than the approved budget.

The consolidated budget expenditures will amount to 26.537 million manats, which is by 1.60 million manats, or 6.4 percent more than the approved figures.

According to new forecasts, the previously approved deficit of the consolidated state budget in the amount of 831.1 million manats will be replaced by a surplus of 1.549 million manats.

The budget forecasts were adjusted given oil price at $55 per barrel. The base price for oil set in the state budget for this year is $45.

Revenue part of the 2018 state budget has been set at 20.127 billion manats (including centralized revenues in the amount of over 19.473 billion manats, local revenues in the amount of 653.350 million manats), while expenditures - 21.047 billion manats (including centralized expenditures in the amount of over 20.323 billion manats, local expenditures in the amount of 723.925 million manats).

