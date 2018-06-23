Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

In connection with Eid al-Fitr holiday and the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies June 15, June 18 and June 19.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 11 1.7 June 18 - June 12 1.7 June 19 - June 13 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 15 - June 22 - Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0074 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.96913 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 11 2.0057 June 18 - June 12 2.0006 June 19 - June 13 1.9963 June 20 1.9671 June 14 2.0067 June 21 1.9658 June 15 - June 22 1.9745 Average weekly 2.002325 Average weekly 1.96913

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 11 0.0273 June 18 - June 12 0.0271 June 19 - June 13 0.027 June 20 0.0267 June 14 0.0272 June 21 0.0267 June 15 - June 22 0.0267 Average weekly 0.02715 Average weekly 0.0267

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.22 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.358 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 11 0.3804 June 18 - June 12 0.3759 June 19 - June 13 0.3705 June 20 0.3577 June 14 0.3642 June 21 0.3578 June 15 - June 22 0.3585 Average weekly 0.37275 Average weekly 0.358

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news