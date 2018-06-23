Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

23 June 2018 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

In connection with Eid al-Fitr holiday and the National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan, no rate was set for manat in relation to other currencies June 15, June 18 and June 19.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 11

1.7

June 18

-

June 12

1.7

June 19

-

June 13

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 14

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 15

-

June 22

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0074 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.96913 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 11

2.0057

June 18

-

June 12

2.0006

June 19

-

June 13

1.9963

June 20

1.9671

June 14

2.0067

June 21

1.9658

June 15

-

June 22

1.9745

Average weekly

2.002325

Average weekly

1.96913

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 11

0.0273

June 18

-

June 12

0.0271

June 19

-

June 13

0.027

June 20

0.0267

June 14

0.0272

June 21

0.0267

June 15

-

June 22

0.0267

Average weekly

0.02715

Average weekly

0.0267

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.22 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.358 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 11

0.3804

June 18

-

June 12

0.3759

June 19

-

June 13

0.3705

June 20

0.3577

June 14

0.3642

June 21

0.3578

June 15

-

June 22

0.3585

Average weekly

0.37275

Average weekly

0.358

