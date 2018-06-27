Number of registered Russian companies in Turkey decreases

27 June 2018 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia
Kyrgyzstan 12:08
Trainer plane crashes in Turkey
Turkey 10:58
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
US 10:20
Turkmen-Turkish trusting relations to grow stronger - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Turkmenistan 10:16
Iraqi PM urges PKK to lay down arms
Turkey 10:01
Turkish Nationalist Movement Party urges to extend state of emergency in country
Turkey 09:59
Turkey detains German citizen for propaganda of terrorism
Turkey 09:33
Novak says discussed future US-Russia energy cooperation with Perry
Russia 04:52
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Russian State Duma speaker proposes joint commission with Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 25 June 20:55
Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 25 June 19:42
Putin, Erdogan mull joint energy projects
Russia 25 June 18:32
Lavrov, Bolton to meet in Moscow on June 27
Russia 25 June 17:42
Turkey to further strengthen relations with Azerbaijan - presidential administration
Turkey 25 June 16:18
Russia to study outer space from Uzbekistan
Economy news 25 June 15:24
Number of Iranian companies registered in Turkey increase
Economy news 25 June 15:11
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 25 June 15:06
CIS states eye to expand integrated foreign exchange market through third countries (Exclusive)
Economy news 25 June 14:54