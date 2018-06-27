Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 20.31 manats to 2133.6615 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 25.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.25 manats to 27.5641 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 18.90 manats to 1468.6215 manats, and the cost of palladium grew by 9.56 manats to 1635.995 manats in the country.

On June 26, the manat exchange rate in relation to precious metals in Azerbaijan was not established in connection with the holiday – the Day of the Armed Forces.

Precious metals June 27, 2018 June 25, 2018 Gold XAU 2133.6615 2,153.968 Silver XAG 27.5641 27.819 Platinium XPT 1468.6215 1,487.517 Palladium XPD 1635.995 1,626.4325

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news