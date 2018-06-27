Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 27

27 June 2018 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on June 27, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 20.31 manats to 2133.6615 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 25.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.25 manats to 27.5641 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 18.90 manats to 1468.6215 manats, and the cost of palladium grew by 9.56 manats to 1635.995 manats in the country.

On June 26, the manat exchange rate in relation to precious metals in Azerbaijan was not established in connection with the holiday – the Day of the Armed Forces.

Precious metals

June 27, 2018

June 25, 2018

Gold

XAU

2133.6615

2,153.968

Silver

XAG

27.5641

27.819

Platinium

XPT

1468.6215

1,487.517

Palladium

XPD

1635.995

1,626.4325

---

Azernews Newspaper
