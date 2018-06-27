Moody’s assigns counterparty risk ratings to 5 Azerbaijani banks

27 June 2018 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Moody's Investors Service, an international ratings agency, has assigned Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to five Azerbaijani banks, the agency said in a message posted on its website.

The ratings have been assigned to Bank of Baku OJSC, International Bank of Azerbaijan, Joint Stock Commercial Bank Respublika, Kapital Bank OJSC and Xalq Bank OJSC, according to the message.

Story still developing

