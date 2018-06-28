Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on June 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 5.2275 manats to 2,128.434 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 27.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1834 manats to 27.3807 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 14.4245 manats to 1,454.197 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 14.025 manats to 1,621.97 manats in the country.

Precious metals June 28, 2018 June 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2,128.434 2,133.6615 Silver XAG 27.3807 27.5641 Platinium XPT 1,454.197 1,468.6215 Palladium XPD 1,621.97 1,635.995

