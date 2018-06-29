Expected investments value in Azerbaijan’s economy in 2018 revealed

29 June 2018 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Central Bank to become pioneer in blockchain use in Azerbaijan
ICT 21:31
International cryptocurrency, blockchain experts to gather in Baku
ICT 21:22
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 20:51
Azerbaijani investors counting on state guarantees, benefits
ICT 20:49
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Politics 20:27
Over 60,000 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in May: ministry
Tourism 19:53
Hajiyev: Minerals from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands exported to OECD countries
Politics 19:32
Winners of men's and women's gymnastics championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 18:29
Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry
Business 17:47
Azerbaijan improves targeted orientation of SME support (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:12
Azerbaijan’s communications operator to buy IPTV equipment via tender
ICT 17:10
SMEs cluster to improve competitiveness of enterprises in Azerbaijan
Economy news 16:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijan expands export subsidies
Economy news 15:44
Azerbaijani mobile operator talks launch of virtual office service for small businesses
ICT 15:09
Mobile subscribers in Azerbaijan to access new mobile signature
ICT 15:02
Food in Azerbaijan to pass state registration through "ASAN" system
Society 14:54
Aztelekom LLC increases number of internet ports
ICT 14:44