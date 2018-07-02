Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

2 July 2018 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals, except palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 0.7905 manats to 2,126.3855 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 29.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.1468 manats to 27.2361 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 4.369 manats to 1,438.795 manats, while the cost of palladium increased by 6.0265 manats to 1,619.5645 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 2, 2018

June 29, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,126.3855

2,127.176

Silver

XAG

27.2361

27.3829

Platinium

XPT

1,438.795

1,443.164

Palladium

XPD

1,619.5645

1,613.538

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani banks start to invest more in securities
Economy news 15:24
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard to buy technical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:52
Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to support fruit and vegetable producers
Economy news 14:10
Azerbaijan participates in meeting of World Bank and IMF Election group
Business 12:08
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Azerbaijan talks possibilities for development of SMEs in country
Economy news 11:11
S. Korean Embassy holds food festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10:38
Google Chrome again increases its market share in Azerbaijan
ICT 10:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 09:55
Desktop PC market share down in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:42
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 07:42
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 1 July 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 1 July 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45