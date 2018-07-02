Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The prices for main precious metals, except palladium, decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The cost of gold decreased by 0.7905 manats to 2,126.3855 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on June 29.
The cost of silver decreased by 0.1468 manats to 27.2361 manats per ounce.
The cost of platinum decreased by 4.369 manats to 1,438.795 manats, while the cost of palladium increased by 6.0265 manats to 1,619.5645 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
July 2, 2018
|
June 29, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,126.3855
|
2,127.176
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
27.2361
|
27.3829
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1,438.795
|
1,443.164
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1,619.5645
|
1,613.538
