Uzbekistan to increase minimum wage

2 July 2018 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is going to increase the minimum wage beginning from July 15, Uzbek media reported on July 2 referring to Deputy Minister of Economy of Uzbekistan Mubir Mirzayev.

According to the information, the minimum wage will be increased by roughly 7 percent.

In December 2017, Mubin Mirzaev stated that the country is planning to introduce a system to compensate for the loss of part of the salary from inflation every six months, with the growth rate of wages being no lower than the level of inflation.

During the meeting of the International Press Club on July 2, deputy prime minister, Finance Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov said that in the 1H2018 the inflation was at 6.2 percent.

“For the first time, the forecast levels are reached ... And the International Monetary Fund does not doubt these figures. Prior to this, the IMF has never taken our assessments for real,” the minister of finance said.

The expected indexation of the minimum wage will be higher than the inflation rate for the 1H2018 period.

At the end of 2018, the minimum wage will be indexed again in line with inflation for the 2H2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh company to start selling Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13:57
American coffee in Uzbekistan: Gloria Jean's expanding to Tashkent
Economy news 13:24
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey up by over 50% in May
Tourism 10:18
Uzbekistan to allow citizens to open accounts in foreign banks
Economy news 09:41
Uzbekistan considerably increases fruit, vegetable export
Economy news 09:01
Uzbekistan begins assembling Chelyabinsk tractors
Economy news 30 June 18:07
Uzbek Central Bank reveals design of new coins
Economy news 30 June 17:50
IFC places third issue of Samarkand Bonds on London Stock Exchange
Economy news 30 June 16:07
Uzbekistan registers first deflation in 2018
Economy news 30 June 14:20
Uzbekistan receives almost $1B in transfers from abroad
Economy news 30 June 11:16
Uzbek free economic zone Angren triples number of new enterprises (Exclusive)
Economy news 30 June 09:28
Wind of change in Kyrgyzstan: Jeenbekov talks China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Economy news 29 June 20:21
Honeywell UOP, AFW mull construction of Jizzakh Oil Refinery Complex
Oil&Gas 29 June 17:31
Uzbekistan adopts new law on plant quarantine
Economy news 29 June 15:47
External debt of Uzbekistan slightly increases
Economy news 29 June 15:37
Uzbekistan begins transiting Tajik electricity to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 29 June 15:35
LUKOIL Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of tools
Tenders 29 June 13:08
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for program development
Tenders 29 June 11:56