Non-resource sectors provide almost two-thirds of growth of economy of Kazakhstan

3 July 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Samruk-Kazyna JSC repays big loan ahead of schedule
Economy news 18:22
Kazakhstan approves law on tax deduction for low-income citizens
Kazakhstan 17:14
Kazakhstan to implement 63 projects worth $6.8B
Kazakhstan 17:07
Kazakhstan sees increase in gasoline output
Oil&Gas 15:47
Investments into agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan announced
Economy news 15:39
Kazakhstan plans to attract up to 13 million tourists annually
Kazakhstan 14:55
Daily oil production volume in Kazakhstan announced
Oil&Gas 14:47
Kazakhstan plans to keep inflation within 4-6%
Economy news 14:34
Caspian Pipeline Consortium increases oil shipment
Oil&Gas 14:02
Prime Minister: Kazakhstan sees agriculture as new drive of economy
Kazakhstan 12:53
Prices for oil produced by enterprises up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:54
Alstom: Baku - nice place to handle potentially big projects to come (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 July 22:48
Inflation rate reaches 2.6% in Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 July 20:41
Creation of AIFC-good opportunity for Kazakhstan to become financial hub: WB
Economy news 2 July 18:15
Chinese company buys controlling stake in glass factory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 2 July 18:13
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund saves 1.5 billion tenge
Kazakhstan 2 July 17:47
"Air Astana" announces tender for purchase of computer equipment
Tenders 2 July 17:38
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on audit
Tenders 2 July 17:03