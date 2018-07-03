Prices for precious metals down in Azerbaijan

3 July 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on July 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 20.6805 manats to 2,105.705 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 2.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.3764 manats to 26.8597 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 68.2805 manats to 1,370.5145 manats, and the cost of palladium decreased by 16.9745 manats to 1,602.59 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 3, 2018

July 2, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,105.705

2,126.3855

Silver

XAG

26.8597

27.2361

Platinium

XPT

1,370.5145

1,438.795

Palladium

XPD

1,602.59

1,619.5645

---

