VTB Bank ready to finance Azerbaijani exporters (PHOTO)

4 July 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Azexport online trading platform and VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

In accordance with the agreement, Azerbaijani exporters will get new opportunities for export financing in those countries where the bank is represented.

The memorandum also stipulates holding of joint events and conferences, organization of business delegations, exchange of information within the capabilities of the Azexport website, including presentation of new insurance, logistics and transportation opportunities.

The memorandum was signed by Head of Azexport Zaur Gardashov and Chairman of the Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) Yevgeniy Kirin.

