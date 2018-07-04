Prices for gold, silver increase in Azerbaijan

4 July 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on July 4, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 30.7785 manats to 2,136.4835 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 3.

The cost of silver increased by 0.4613 manats to 27.321 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 56.457 manats to 1,426.9715 manats, and the cost of palladium increased by 9.843 manats to 1,612.433 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 4, 2018

July 3, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,136.4835

2,105.705

Silver

XAG

27.321

26.8597

Platinium

XPT

1,426.9715

1,370.5145

Palladium

XPD

1,612.433

1,602.59

---

