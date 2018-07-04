VTB predicts growth of non-oil exports of Azerbaijan to Russia in 2018 (PHOTO)

4 July 2018 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The annual trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan has reached $ 2.5 billion, and the non-oil exports to Russia from Azerbaijan have already exceeded $ 500 million, the Chairman of the Management Board at OJSC VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) Yevgeniy Kirin told reporters July 4.

"This shows positive dynamics in the trade relations between the two countries. The volume of trade turnover at the end of 2018 will exceed last year's figures according to our estimates for this year. Perhaps the overall dynamics will not be so impressive, but in terms of exports volumes it will increase," Kirin said.

The export of Azerbaijani products to Russia increased by about 30 percent at the end of 2017 as compared to 2016, he said.

"Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan is at a stable level. That is why our bank proceeds from the needs of participants of foreign economic activity - exporters and importers, and will offer them new products," Kirin said.

VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) has been operating in the country since 2009.

VTB Group is a Russian financial group that includes more than 20 credit and financial companies operating in all major segments of the financial market.

The main shareholder of the group is the Russian government, which owns 60.9 percent of voting shares in the person of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) and the Ministry of Finance, or 45.01 percent (taking into account the State Deposit Insurance Agency - 92.23 percent) of the bank's authorized capital.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kremlin confirms preparations underway for Putin-Netanyahu meeting in Moscow
Russia 15:17
Uzbek-Russian nuke plan agreement almost ready
Oil&Gas 15:13
EBRD likely to approve direct loan for TAP, say sources
Oil&Gas 15:01
Salyan oil reveals its oil production volumes in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:00
Putin, Trump might discuss oil market situation
US 14:49
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan up
Economy news 14:32
Azerenergy: Stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system to be restored soon
Oil&Gas 14:11
Bulgaria, Greece ink political declaration for IGB construction
Oil&Gas 13:56
Russian Economy Ministry expects investments growth to decline in 2019
Russia 13:51
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 3
Oil&Gas 13:30
Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration: Gov't ensures security of country, people
Politics 12:59
China's foreign minister to visit Vienna for Iran nuclear deal talks
China 12:48
VTB Bank ready to finance Azerbaijani exporters (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:01
TAP: 85% of pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 11:46
World Bank: TANAP to support regional trade, improve connectivity (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 11:17
US, Russia discuss worsening situation in southwestern Syria de-escalation zone
Russia 11:01
Japan gearing up for Abe-Putin meeting at EEF — diplomat
Other News 10:59
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank
Business 10:30