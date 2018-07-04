Pakistan’s investments in Azerbaijan exceed $4M (PHOTO)

4 July 2018 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Pakistan has so far invested $4.2 million in the Azerbaijani economy, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said July 4 during an Azerbaijani-Pakistani business forum.

He said that both sides pay great attention to bilateral investments.

“I would like to note that a special working group was established between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Commerce of Pakistan on the development of bilateral investment cooperation,” Mammadov said. “It is gratifying to note that in Azerbaijan, there are 267 companies with Pakistani capital that operate in such areas as trade, communications, logistics and so on.”

Mammadov noted that the trade turnover between the two countries is also growing.

“There are all opportunities for further increasing the bilateral trade between our countries and both countries are very interested in this,” Mammadov said.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Pakistan amounted to $5.82 million in January-May 2018, which is 38.6 percent more than in the same period last year, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

