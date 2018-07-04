Deputy minister: Azerbaijan may open trading house in Pakistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan may open a trading house in Pakistan, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov told reporters in Baku July 4.

He added that Pakistan is an important partner for Azerbaijan.

"We do not exclude the possibility of opening Azerbaijan’s trading house in Pakistan,” Mammadov said. “But so far we have not received such proposals. Moreover, Pakistan is an important partner for Azerbaijan. Therefore, this market is of interest to us. If we receive a proposal from the Pakistani side about opening a trading house, we will consider this proposal with pleasure."

Presently, Azerbaijan's trading houses operate in Ukraine and Belarus. Until the end of the month, a trading house is planned to be opened in Latvia. Moreover, Azerbaijan intends to open trading houses in the UAE and Russia.

Trading houses support the promotion of Azerbaijani products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in Latvia, marketing research, participation in exhibitions and other activities related to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods.

