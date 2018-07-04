Turkey sees decrease in number of vehicles

4 July 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's LPG imports down
Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkey reveals volume of imported oil products for 2017
Oil&Gas 15:39
Turkish Air Force eliminates 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 09:56
Brazilian vehicle sales up 14.5 pct in first half of 2018
Other News 08:14
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey send joint letter to UN secretary general
Business 3 July 19:01
Chemical plant bursts into flames in Ankara
Turkey 3 July 18:17