Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

5 July 2018 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on July 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 2.686 manats to 2,133.7975 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 4.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0476 manats to 27.2734 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 2.7115 manats to 1,429.683 manats, while the cost of palladium increased by 2.822 manats to 1,615.255 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 5, 2018

July 4, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,133.7975

2,136.4835

Silver

XAG

27.2734

27.321

Platinium

XPT

1,429.683

1,426.9715

Palladium

XPD

1,615.255

1,612.433

