Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan

The prices for main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on July 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 2.686 manats to 2,133.7975 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 4.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0476 manats to 27.2734 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 2.7115 manats to 1,429.683 manats, while the cost of palladium increased by 2.822 manats to 1,615.255 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 5, 2018 July 4, 2018 Gold XAU 2,133.7975 2,136.4835 Silver XAG 27.2734 27.321 Platinium XPT 1,429.683 1,426.9715 Palladium XPD 1,615.255 1,612.433

