Stalls in Tashkent markets to be sold through online auctions

5 July 2018 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

It is planned to introduce as a pilot scheme the mechanism for allocation of stalls at all food markets in Tashkent with the help of online auctions, "Podrobnosti.uz" news agency reported referring to the draft resolution of the government.

The document proposes to provide stationary sale outlets in the food markets only through online auctions on the E-IJRO AUKSION electronic trading platform beginning from April 1, 2019.

Testing of the project will continue until July 15, 2019, after which the State Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan should submit to the government the proposals for the full implementation of the project.

In addition, it is planned to develop a special software for keeping the records of market stalls, and to create an information system that allows market administrations to keep records of business entities and individual entrepreneurs operating in the markets with the use of single identifiers of e-government by January 1, 2019.

