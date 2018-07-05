China to help Uzbekistan manufacture drones

5 July 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Geo-innovation center of the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography, State Cadaster, Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co.,LTD, BShark Holdings Ltd. companies have signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the area of development of unmanned technologies in Uzbekistan.

The document was signed during the visit of the officials of the Geo-Innovation Center to Shenzhen city, China, "Gazeta.uz" news agency reported July 5.

The parties to the memorandum intend to localize the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Uzbekistan. The purpose of the Memorandum of cooperation is to assist in the development of unmanned technologies, as well as research, development, production, operation and maintenance of drones, ground control stations, ground equipment for support of operation and other technical facilities.

The parties will jointly develop training programs, hold joint seminars, and exchange specialists, information and experience.

Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co.,LTD Company intends to supply the necessary production equipment and technology, train staff, and organize department for sales and marketing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Volume of foreign investments in Astana increases 7.4 times
Economy news 17:32
Saxo Bank: USD, JPY weak ahead of important US event risks
Economy news 17:27
ECB 'in denial' over Draghi role in G30 - EU Ombudsman
Europe 17:10
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 6
Economy news 17:09
Indonesia - top origin of Iran’s aquarium fish import
Business 16:59
UK retail says no-deal Brexit will see 'food rotting at ports'
Europe 16:41
Latest
Tashkent airport announces tender for supply of liquefied gas
Tenders 18:37
Forest fire in Turkey’s Mugla province
Turkey 18:30
Russia takes advantage of Iran’s tough spot
Politics 18:03
EU countries back measures to limit steel imports
Europe 17:53
Russia, China to hold experiment to increase satellite data accuracy
Russia 17:44
U.S. private payrolls miss expectations
US 17:42
Turkmen envoy in Afghanistan appointed
Turkmenistan 17:35
Volume of foreign investments in Astana increases 7.4 times
Economy news 17:32
Diaspora organizations of Azerbaijan must unite - State Committee
Society 17:31