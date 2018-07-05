China to help Uzbekistan manufacture drones

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Geo-innovation center of the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography, State Cadaster, Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co.,LTD, BShark Holdings Ltd. companies have signed a Memorandum of cooperation in the area of development of unmanned technologies in Uzbekistan.

The document was signed during the visit of the officials of the Geo-Innovation Center to Shenzhen city, China, "Gazeta.uz" news agency reported July 5.

The parties to the memorandum intend to localize the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in Uzbekistan. The purpose of the Memorandum of cooperation is to assist in the development of unmanned technologies, as well as research, development, production, operation and maintenance of drones, ground control stations, ground equipment for support of operation and other technical facilities.

The parties will jointly develop training programs, hold joint seminars, and exchange specialists, information and experience.

Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology Co.,LTD Company intends to supply the necessary production equipment and technology, train staff, and organize department for sales and marketing.

