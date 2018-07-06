"Astana” financial center's stock exchange launched in Kazakhstan

6 July 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has brought into service the stock exchange of the “Astana” International Financial Center (AIFC), the Kazakh media reported.

"I congratulate you on the fact that this long-awaited minute has come, and our international financial center is working now. Our country is just 27 years old. This is a moment for history. However, I think that our people have taken a big step towards future prosperity. We very much hope that the AIFC will also serve this purpose," the head of state said at the opening ceremony of the AIFC.

Astana International Financial Centre is the financial hub for Central Asia, South Caucasus, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Middle East, Western China, Mongolia and Europe.

AIFC will be situated on the territory of EXPO-2017 and will use modern infrastructure and advanced technologies.

The main activities of AIFC are the development of the capital market, asset management, asset management of wealthy individuals, Islamic finance, and new financial technologies.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Capital of Kazakhstan Astana marks its 20th anniversary (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan 07:00
Kazakh president: AIFC Exchange has 14 int’l brokers
Kazakhstan 5 July 17:21
EBRD: Astana financial center to help create competitive market in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 5 July 13:32
Kazakh national currency to be subject to insignificant volatility
Economy news 4 July 16:14
Alstom talks completion of deal with Kazakhstan Railways (Exclusive)
Economy news 4 July 13:03
Kazakh Foreign Ministry talks on possible date of new meeting on Syria
Kazakhstan 4 July 12:00
Latest
Turkey to buy seismic equipment via tender
Turkey 09:57
Turkey’s Health Ministry to buy fuel via tender
Turkey 09:44
Energean asks Cyprus for approval to import Israeli gas via new pipeline
Europe 09:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 6
Economy news 09:35
Macron gathers world's top sovereign funds to send climate signal
Europe 09:33
Oil dips in nervous trading as U.S.-China trade war looms
Oil&Gas 09:29
Shots fired as U.S.-China tariffs take effect in deepening trade row
US 09:25
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 102 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:21
11 more IS members detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:17