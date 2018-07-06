Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget increase

6 July 2018 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee transferred 1.62 billion manats to the state budget in January-June 2018, which is 38.5 percent more than in January-June 2017, reads the Committee’s report on July 6.

At the same time, 293.36 million manats were transferred in June.

Revenues from customs duties amounted to 70.69 million manats, revenues from value added tax (VAT) – 202.36 million manats, revenues from excise duty – 17.33 million manats, and revenues from highway-use tax – 2.98 million manats in June 2018.

Revenues from the customs duties increased by 32.3 percent, revenues from VAT - by 52.3 percent, revenues from the excise tax - by 2.4 times and revenues from the highway-use tax - by 10.6 percent in June 2018 as compared to June 2017.

The forecast on customs revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget is 3.215 billion manats for 2018.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 6)

