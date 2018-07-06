Gold rises slightly, and silver falls in price in Azerbaijan

6 July 2018 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on July 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0.085 manats to 2133.8825 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 5.

The cost of platinum increased by 5.1425 manats to 1434.8255 manats.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0451 manats to 27.2283 manats per ounce.

And the cost of palladium decreased by 0.0425 manats to 1615.2125 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 6, 2018

July 5, 2018

Gold

XAU

2133.8825

2133.7975

Silver

XAG

27.2283

27.2734

Platinium

XPT

1434.8255

1429.683

Palladium

XPD

1615.2125

1615.255

