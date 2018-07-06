Gold rises slightly, and silver falls in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals varied in Azerbaijan on July 6, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0.085 manats to 2133.8825 manats per ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on July 5.

The cost of platinum increased by 5.1425 manats to 1434.8255 manats.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0451 manats to 27.2283 manats per ounce.

And the cost of palladium decreased by 0.0425 manats to 1615.2125 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 6, 2018 July 5, 2018 Gold XAU 2133.8825 2133.7975 Silver XAG 27.2283 27.2734 Platinium XPT 1434.8255 1429.683 Palladium XPD 1615.2125 1615.255

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news