Uzbek and Kazakh banks sign deal on trade financing

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Uzbek joint-stock commercial bank Asia Alliance Bank together with Kazakhstan’s export insurance company KazakhExport and "Alfa Bank" JSC have successfully executed a deal for a total of $1.5 million, UzDaily.uz reported July 6.

The main objectives of a bank's foreign economic activity are to attract resources of the world financial institutions for financing the sectors of the economy of Uzbekistan, the most complete satisfaction of the needs of its customers, effective participation in the work of reputable international financial organizations.

KazakhExport has provided insurance coverage under the letter of credit issued by Asia Alliance Bank in the framework of the agreement. "Alfa Bank" has acted as confirming and financing bank under this letter of credit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news