Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Xalq Bank OJSC improved its asset quality and profitability metrics, Moody's Investors Service, an international ratings agency, said in a report July 6.

Moody's Investors Service has changed to positive from negative the outlook on B3 long-term local- and foreign currency deposit ratings of Xalq Bank OJSC and affirmed these ratings.

Story still developing

