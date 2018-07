German automaker BMW said on Friday that it will be unable to “completely absorb” a new Chinese 25 percent tariff on imported U.S.-made models and will have to raise prices on the vehicles it makes in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Reuters reports.

BMW said in a statement it is “currently calculating related necessary pricing increases” for U.S.-made models imported into China and will announce them “at a later stage.”

