Expert of "Seniour Expert Services" company visits Baku (PHOTO)

Gabi Heimsos, an expert from Seniour Expert Services (SES) company, cooperating with Baku Business Factory (BBF) on the appeal of the organization to the German Foreign Trade Chamber (AHK) is on a three-week business trip to Baku.

The aim of the visit is to hold personal and group meetings with BBF's startups, share German experience and help startups to create relations with German companies.

In addition, the expert will facilitate the establishment of links between business incubation centers with which it cooperates in Germany and the BBF with the aim of securing its residents to the German market.

Notably, Gabi Heimsos who works as a consultant to create, develop and manage finance for startup in Germany's Wirtschaftsförderung Business Development Services Center for many years, also has great services on making 150 startups from idea to a medium-sized entrepreneur, as well as financing of business by creating relations between investors. Her main areas of specialization are creating business from idea to small and medium-sized enterprises, sustainability and development, trade, economic advice, accounting, finance, taxation, human resources management, property agency and its management.

