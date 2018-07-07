Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

7 July 2018 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 25

1.7

July 2

1.7

June 26

-

July 3

1.7

June 27

1.7

July 4

1.7

June 28

1.7

July 5

1.7

June 29

1.7

July 6

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0074 manats or 0.3738 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 25

1.981

July 2

1.9798

June 26

-

July 3

1.9776

June 27

1.9814

July 4

1.9828

June 28

1.9657

July 5

1.9817

June 29

1.9814

July 6

1.9872

Average weekly

1.977375

Average weekly

1.98182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.3704 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 25

0.0269

July 2

0.027

June 26

-

July 3

0.0268

June 27

0.0269

July 4

0.0269

June 28

0.0269

July 5

0.0269

June 29

0.0271

July 6

0.0269

Average weekly

0.02695

Average weekly

0.0269

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.5722 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.36616 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 25

0.3654

July 2

0.3670

June 26

-

July 3

0.3679

June 27

0.3678

July 4

0.3638

June 28

0.3672

July 5

0.3630

June 29

0.372

July 6

0.3691

Average weekly

0.3681

Average weekly

0.36616

