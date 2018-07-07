Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 25
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
June 27
|
1.7
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
1.7
|
July 5
|
1.7
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0074 manats or 0.3738 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98182 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 25
|
1.981
|
July 2
|
1.9798
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
1.9776
|
June 27
|
1.9814
|
July 4
|
1.9828
|
June 28
|
1.9657
|
July 5
|
1.9817
|
June 29
|
1.9814
|
July 6
|
1.9872
|
Average weekly
|
1.977375
|
Average weekly
|
1.98182
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.3704 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 25
|
0.0269
|
July 2
|
0.027
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.0268
|
June 27
|
0.0269
|
July 4
|
0.0269
|
June 28
|
0.0269
|
July 5
|
0.0269
|
June 29
|
0.0271
|
July 6
|
0.0269
|
Average weekly
|
0.02695
|
Average weekly
|
0.0269
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.5722 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.36616 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 25
|
0.3654
|
July 2
|
0.3670
|
June 26
|
-
|
July 3
|
0.3679
|
June 27
|
0.3678
|
July 4
|
0.3638
|
June 28
|
0.3672
|
July 5
|
0.3630
|
June 29
|
0.372
|
July 6
|
0.3691
|
Average weekly
|
0.3681
|
Average weekly
|
0.36616
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news