Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 - July 3 1.7 June 27 1.7 July 4 1.7 June 28 1.7 July 5 1.7 June 29 1.7 July 6 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0074 manats or 0.3738 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.98182 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 25 1.981 July 2 1.9798 June 26 - July 3 1.9776 June 27 1.9814 July 4 1.9828 June 28 1.9657 July 5 1.9817 June 29 1.9814 July 6 1.9872 Average weekly 1.977375 Average weekly 1.98182

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0001 manat or 0.3704 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 25 0.0269 July 2 0.027 June 26 - July 3 0.0268 June 27 0.0269 July 4 0.0269 June 28 0.0269 July 5 0.0269 June 29 0.0271 July 6 0.0269 Average weekly 0.02695 Average weekly 0.0269

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0021 manats or 0.5722 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.36616 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 25 0.3654 July 2 0.3670 June 26 - July 3 0.3679 June 27 0.3678 July 4 0.3638 June 28 0.3672 July 5 0.3630 June 29 0.372 July 6 0.3691 Average weekly 0.3681 Average weekly 0.36616

