Russian aircraft manufacturer may buy old planes from Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Ilyushin Design Bureau, a Russian aircraft manufacturer, is in talks with the Uzbekistan Airways for the purchase of IL 114-100 planes decommissioned in May this year, Podrobno.uz website reported.

“The Uzbekistan Airways completely stopped the operation of six IL 114-100 planes in May this year,” said the report. “All these planes were used for domestic flights. Then they were put up for sale. Ilyushin Design Bureau showed interest in them. The Russian company needs them primarily as gliders for their new aircraft IL 114-300. We are actively working with them in this direction.”

The first turbo-propelled serial IL 114-300 plane for domestic flights will be manufactured in Russia in 2020-2021.

Firstly, the plane will be in demand in the Far North. The flight price on a turbo-propelled aircraft is lower than on a turbojet, especially for transportation in the northern direction. The IL 114-300 plane has special anti-icing systems.

Secondly, the plane will be in demand regarding regional transportation. The plane’s engine promises to be very economical and powerful enough to provide transportation for sufficiently big distance. In this sense, the aircraft will be in demand by airlines, which have a lot of key regional routes.

Thirdly, the plane will be in demand in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The IL 114-300 plane is economical. Its life cycle is being considered. Its maintenance is somewhat simpler than the maintenance of planes with other types of engines.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news