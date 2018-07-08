Russian aircraft manufacturer may buy old planes from Uzbekistan

8 July 2018 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Ilyushin Design Bureau, a Russian aircraft manufacturer, is in talks with the Uzbekistan Airways for the purchase of IL 114-100 planes decommissioned in May this year, Podrobno.uz website reported.

“The Uzbekistan Airways completely stopped the operation of six IL 114-100 planes in May this year,” said the report. “All these planes were used for domestic flights. Then they were put up for sale. Ilyushin Design Bureau showed interest in them. The Russian company needs them primarily as gliders for their new aircraft IL 114-300. We are actively working with them in this direction.”

The first turbo-propelled serial IL 114-300 plane for domestic flights will be manufactured in Russia in 2020-2021.

Firstly, the plane will be in demand in the Far North. The flight price on a turbo-propelled aircraft is lower than on a turbojet, especially for transportation in the northern direction. The IL 114-300 plane has special anti-icing systems.

Secondly, the plane will be in demand regarding regional transportation. The plane’s engine promises to be very economical and powerful enough to provide transportation for sufficiently big distance. In this sense, the aircraft will be in demand by airlines, which have a lot of key regional routes.

Thirdly, the plane will be in demand in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The IL 114-300 plane is economical. Its life cycle is being considered. Its maintenance is somewhat simpler than the maintenance of planes with other types of engines.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan developing hydropower potential using Chinese loans
Oil&Gas 7 July 14:43
Russian oil company finalizes contract with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 7 July 13:44
Leaders of armed groups of Deraa province in Syria agreed on ceasefire
Arab World 7 July 13:22
National energy-saving company of Uzbekistan announces tender
Tenders 7 July 12:38
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for purchase of synthetic minerals
Tenders 7 July 12:26
Uzbekistan to showcase its products at China Expo 2018
Economy news 7 July 12:05
Latest
US imports from Iran increases by 30%
Business 14:01
UN says displaced Syrians leave zone near Jordan border crossing
Arab World 13:40
Azerbaijan’s deputy culture minister talks on ministry’s further work
Society 13:34
Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany
Politics 13:09
AR technology may be used in tourism, education in Azerbaijan
ICT 13:01
Turkmenistan handing over Avaza national tourist zone to private sector
Economy news 12:36
Over 18,500 civil servants dismissed in Turkey
Turkey 12:08
Iran sets sight on neighbors to counter US sanctions
Business 12:06
CNPC preparing tender for gas fields’ development in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:59