Japanese textile company can open office in Uzbekistan

“Uztuqimachiliksanoat” (Uzbekistan Textile Industry) Association hosted a meeting with the delegation of the Japanese company YKK led by the head of the Central Asian office of the company Y.Yamashita, the UzDaily portal quoted the press-service of the Association as saying.

At the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for establishing bilateral cooperation of domestic manufacturers of textile industry with a global brand.

The importance of the decree No. 5285 of the President of the country dated December 14, 2017 "On measures to accelerate the development of textile and garment-knitting industry" was emphasized at the meeting, in particular the exports of finished textile products of the country increased dramatically as a result of the reforms in the field of textile industry.

Yamashita noted that the company specializes in production of textile accessories and is a leader in this field. It operates in more than 70 countries around the world, and production facilities are located in 6 countries in Europe and Central Asia.

The constructive exchange of views took place during the meeting. The sides emphasized that cooperation will have a fruitful influence in development of both sides.

The Japanese side noted the impressive dynamics of changes in the economic and political life of the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasizing that Uzbekistan is a priority state for development of international cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides discussed the possibility of opening an office of YKK in Uzbekistan, as well as creation of a joint venture of textile accessories and fittings.

Also, the negotiations with manufacturers of sewing and knitted products of Namangan region are planned to be held during the visit of the Japanese delegation.

