Uzbekistan, Pakistan mull expansion of trade, economic ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

In order to further develop trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan together with the Uzbek Embassy in Islamabad organized a visit of business circles to Uzbekistan led by Deputy Chairman of the Uzbek-Pakistan Business Council Vasik Ali Khan, UzDaily news agency reported July 9.

The purpose of the visit is to purchase samples of Uzbek household appliances and building materials for the opening of the "show rooms" in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi cities for further sale of goods throughout Pakistan.

The parties discussed the possibility of increasing the supply of Uzbek products to the market of Pakistan, in particular, chemical and shoe products, vegetables and fruits, agricultural machinery and agricultural equipment (tractors, seeders, trailers, cultivators, etc.), electrical equipment, textile and sewing and knitwear, technology, as well as travel services.

The Pakistani side expressed its readiness to assist in establishment of dealership and distribution offices of Uzbek companies in Pakistan, as well as Pakistani companies in Uzbekistan. As promising areas, the expansion of cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and the involvement of leading Pakistani manufacturing companies in the special economic zones of Uzbekistan with a pharmaceutical profile were noted.

Uzbekistan is the biggest trading partner of Pakistan in Central Asia. Trade turnover between two states reached $36.2 million in 2017 (including exports –$9.9 million, imports - $26.3 million).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news