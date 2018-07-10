Kazakhstan’s international reserves decrease

10 July 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
KazPrime indicator value for July 10
Economy news 11:03
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar petrochemical plant resumes jet fuel production
Oil&Gas 9 July 18:36
International reserves of Kazakhstan decrease
Kazakhstan 9 July 18:31
Kazakhstan’s National Bank opens tender for renovation of administrative building
Tenders 9 July 18:03
National Bank of Kazakhstan keeps base rate at same level
Kazakhstan 9 July 17:55
Caspian pipeline consortium opens tender for supply of renovation equipment
Tenders 9 July 17:28
Latest
KazPrime indicator value for July 10
Economy news 11:03
President Aliyev: Criminal, corrupt, thievish, deceitful power of bloodsuckers in Armenia completely collapsed
Politics 10:43
Turkish president to appoint military commanders
Turkey 10:35
Uzbekistan can become financial center of CIS
Economy news 10:27
Despite energy supply problem, "AzerTelecom" provided uninterrupted, stable Internet service
Business 10:27
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 10
Business 10:24
Scottish newspaper publishes names of BHOS graduates
Society 10:23
Uzbekistan to open first metal processing plant in Tashkent
Economy news 10:11
Iran eyes marine tourism hub in northern ports
Business 10:09