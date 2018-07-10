Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan

10 July 2018 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 3 percent in January-June 2018 as compared to January-June 2017, the State Statistics Committee said July 10.

The prices for food products increased by 3 percent, prices for non-food items – by 3.8 percent and the cost of paid services - by 2.4 percent during the reporting period.

The prices for food products decreased by 1.6 percent, prices for non-food items and the cost of paid services remained unchanged.

The inflation rate was 3.2 percent in January-May 2018 and 12.9 percent in 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting
Politics 15:08
BP sees Azerbaijan as important growth area
Oil&Gas 15:01
Official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:58
Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan (PHOTO)
Politics 14:42
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:35
Azerbaijan’s state budget executed with surplus in 1H18
Economy news 14:11
Latest
Iran-Germany training MoU to be finalized soon – deputy minister
Business 16:23
Finnish authorities to beef up security for Putin-Trump summit
Europe 15:55
Qatar in talks with Iran to rent land to pasture livestock
Business 15:46
South Korea eases visa regime for Georgian citizens
Georgia 15:44
Iran government debts to central bank reach trillions of rials
Business 15:42
Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport served over 2M passengers in 1H18
Business 15:41
Turkey intends to develop relations with the EU - Foreign Ministry
Turkey 15:33
Azerbaijan’s water operator to buy software licenses via tender
ICT 15:25
AzerTelecom LLC provided stable Internet despite energy supply problem in Azerbaijan
ICT 15:25