Inflation rate decreases in Azerbaijan

Prices for consumer goods and tariffs for services in Azerbaijan increased by 3 percent in January-June 2018 as compared to January-June 2017, the State Statistics Committee said July 10.

The prices for food products increased by 3 percent, prices for non-food items – by 3.8 percent and the cost of paid services - by 2.4 percent during the reporting period.

The prices for food products decreased by 1.6 percent, prices for non-food items and the cost of paid services remained unchanged.

The inflation rate was 3.2 percent in January-May 2018 and 12.9 percent in 2017.

