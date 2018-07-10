Number of branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC may double in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

10 July 2018 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Opening of 10 more branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC, Azerbaijan’s carpet producing and exporting company, is envisaged in the country, Vidadi Muradov, chairman of the company’s board, told reporters in Baku as part of the scientific and practical conference “Prospects and achievements of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.”

He said that the work on the branches’ construction is already underway and a wool spinning and dyeing factory, which will be commissioned by the end of 2019, is also being built at the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park.

“In Azerbaijan, there are 10 branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC, where 830 people work,” Muradov said. “All branches have advanced equipment and all the necessary conditions. Before the opening of each branch, training courses are organized with the participation of specialists of the company. Selection is carried out from about 500 people, 150 of which are attracted to work in the branches, and for others, the necessary conditions for working at home are created.”

