Over half of investments in Uzbek economy attracted from abroad

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Some 41.24 trillion soums of investments in fixed capital were disbursed in Uzbekistan in January-June 2017, of which 53.6 percent were the raised funds and 46.4 percent - own equity capital funds of enterprises and organizations, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan announced.

The own funds of enterprises and organizations have accounted for a significant share – 32.7 percent (13.51 trillion soums) of investments in fixed assets in the total amount of investments. Accordingly, the share in the total volume of the bank loans and other borrowed funds equals to 18.8 percent (7.75 trillion soums).

The direct foreign investments and loans accounted for 12.1 percent (4.97 trillion soums), the funds of people – for 13.6 percent (5.61 trillion soums), the funds of the Development and Reconstruction Fund – for 7.5 percent (3.07 trillion soums), the foreign loans guaranteed by the Republic of Uzbekistan – for 8.8 percent (3.62 trillion soums), the National budget – for 3.4 percent (1.41 trillion soums) and the Specialized state funds – for 3.1 percent (1.28 trillion soums).

Most of the investments in fixed assets in the reporting period were directed to new construction projects. The volume of investments for new construction reached 24.32 trillion soums, which accounted for 59.0 percent of the total amount of investment.

Investments in the expansion, reconstruction, modernization and technical re-equipment of existing facilities amounted to 9.21 trillion soums or 22.3 percent of the total amount of investment. The remaining 18.7 percent, or 7.68 trillion soums, were directed to other areas of activity.

