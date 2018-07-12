Uzbekistan increases localization of automotive industry

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Uzbekistan increased the production of passenger cars by 18.4 percent to 78,030 units in January-June 2018 as compared to the same period in 2017, according to the data of the State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of trucks amounted to 1,550 units in January-June 2018, which is 25 percent lower compared to the same period in 2017.

Bus production in Uzbekistan decreased by 30.8 percent to 269 units in January-June 2018 as compared to January-June 2017.

Also, the country has increased the output of tractors by 5.6 times - to 1,799 units.

Enterprises of Uzbekistan increased the production of automobile engines by 22.9 percent to 59,860 units in the reporting period.

