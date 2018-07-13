Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan

13 July 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan have increased July 13, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 0,6375 manats to 2116,602 manats per ounce in the country on July 13, compared to the price on July 12.

The cost of silver increased by 0,1758 manats to 27,0898 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 13,4385 manats to 1428,0085 manats.

Meanwhile, the cost of palladium increased by 10,455 manats to 1613,215 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 13, 2018

July 12, 2018

Gold

XAU

2116,602

2115,9645

Silver

XAG

27,0898

26,914

Platinium

XPT

1428,0085

1414,57

Palladium

XPD

1613,215

1602,76

